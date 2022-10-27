DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Southern by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Southern by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 313,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 186,648 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.37. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

