Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Trimmed by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in Fiserv by 8.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 18.2% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 30.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv Price Performance

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,706 shares of company stock worth $3,846,896. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.76 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.01.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

