KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,270.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.47.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $306.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

