DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,236 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 345,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $89,428,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 22.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

