Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $356,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,852,000 after acquiring an additional 939,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,500,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.17. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.55.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.