Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $366.41 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.26 and a 200 day moving average of $449.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.09.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $89,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.