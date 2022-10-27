Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 155,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $256.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.64 and a 200 day moving average of $286.61. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $281.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.