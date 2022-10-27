Assetmark Inc. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2 %

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $168.99 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.63 and a 200-day moving average of $182.65. The stock has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

