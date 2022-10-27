Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 5,289 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,425,000 after acquiring an additional 250,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,804,000 after acquiring an additional 145,603 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.54.

NYSE FBHS opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.51. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

