Xponance Inc. Purchases 429 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,759 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $80.16 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average is $90.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMBF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

