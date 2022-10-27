Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 411,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,227,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $217,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 647,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,969,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 30.6% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $253.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $184.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

