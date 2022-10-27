Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 114.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,793,000 after buying an additional 9,264,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 325.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,177,000 after buying an additional 4,703,278 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 219.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

