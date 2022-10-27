DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 21,835 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,835 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,285,000 after acquiring an additional 120,236 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 53.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 26.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $55.95 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

