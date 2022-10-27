DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average is $115.26. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

