Candriam S.C.A. Buys 5,321 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,629 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,245,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,180,000 after acquiring an additional 432,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,391 shares of company stock valued at $811,479 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.9 %

PEG opened at $55.57 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

