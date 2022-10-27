Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $101.14 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.58.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

