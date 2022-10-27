Candriam S.C.A. Invests $2.71 Million in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Raymond James by 13.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,020 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Raymond James by 3.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,460,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,012,000 after purchasing an additional 88,967 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Raymond James by 30.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,206,000 after purchasing an additional 568,302 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raymond James Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $106.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average is $99.75.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

