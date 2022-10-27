Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 103 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $120.21 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day moving average is $128.93.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

