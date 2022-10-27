Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $296.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $310.00 to $296.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.38.

MSFT opened at $231.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.68 and a 200-day moving average of $262.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

