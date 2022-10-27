Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $365.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.38.

Microsoft Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.19. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

