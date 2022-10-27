Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.52

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.52 and last traded at $115.19, with a volume of 2863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,227.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,227.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $1,475,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,963 shares of company stock worth $6,924,008. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

