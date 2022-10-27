Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,330,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,980,000 after buying an additional 75,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,639,000 after buying an additional 205,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $163.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

