Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 4,068 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Shopify were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Shopify by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $29.06 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

