CX Institutional Makes New $57,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

CX Institutional bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 151.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $274.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.87. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

