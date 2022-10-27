Comerica Bank Sells 674 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Silicon Laboratories worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLAB. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,854,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 118.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $117.80 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.47 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

