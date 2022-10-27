Comerica Bank Sells 359 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $132.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

