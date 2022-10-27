IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after buying an additional 382,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after buying an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.38.

IDXX stock opened at $358.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $672.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.35.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

