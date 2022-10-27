FDx Advisors Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $100.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

