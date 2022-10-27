Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.38.

IDXX stock opened at $358.30 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $672.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.35.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

