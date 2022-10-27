Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.62 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on IQVIA from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.94.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA Profile

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $202.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

