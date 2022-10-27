Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 32,410 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,410 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,036,409,000 after purchasing an additional 467,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after acquiring an additional 768,929 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,828 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,688,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $95.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average is $115.83. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 129.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.