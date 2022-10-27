Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 3,596 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648,324 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $300,591,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2,647.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,307,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

NYSE:SLB opened at $52.18 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

