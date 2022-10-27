DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,925 shares of company stock worth $10,101,978 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JAZZ stock opened at $139.38 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.01). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $932.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

