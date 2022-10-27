Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 551 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.30% of MKS Instruments worth $16,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.63.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.09. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.58.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Read More

