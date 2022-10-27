Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,159 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.33% of Chemours worth $16,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 63.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Company Profile



The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

