DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 9,852 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $13,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $140.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

