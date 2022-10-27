DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.96 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Kimco Realty worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

KIM stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

