DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 41,946 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,946 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $14,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,844,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,739,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,899 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $68.34 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.32. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

