Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.