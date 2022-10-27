Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 97,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 83,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.12 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

