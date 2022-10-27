Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Trading 8% Higher

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) traded up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.05 and last traded at $127.83. 16,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 927,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Sun Communities Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.75 and its 200-day moving average is $157.66.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,726 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after acquiring an additional 694,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,116,000 after acquiring an additional 137,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

