Harvest Volatility Management LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Home Depot by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $290.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $297.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.27.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

