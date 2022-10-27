AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,772 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $9,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after buying an additional 1,370,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,141,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,326,000 after purchasing an additional 44,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

NYSE:PWR opened at $140.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $149.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.02.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

