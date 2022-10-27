Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $504,023,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Linde by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Linde by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.41.

NYSE:LIN opened at $294.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.40. The company has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

