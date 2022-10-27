Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average is $82.49.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

