Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $290.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.08 and a 200 day moving average of $293.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.