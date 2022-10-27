Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 192,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of DHB Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in DHB Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 367,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter worth about $657,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter worth about $11,045,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DHB Capital by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

DHB Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHBC opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

DHB Capital Company Profile

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

