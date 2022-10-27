Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $290.15 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.08 and a 200-day moving average of $293.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.