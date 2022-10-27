Torray LLC Acquires 497 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Torray LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0 %

HD opened at $290.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

