Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $3.28 Million Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Invesco by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 261,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

Invesco Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

